Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Acquires $21,244.85 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker purchased 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $21,244.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,990 shares in the company, valued at $90,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

