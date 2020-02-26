MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.03-2.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.03-2.13 EPS.

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 550,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $532.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.63.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

