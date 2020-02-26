MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.03-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.03-2.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

