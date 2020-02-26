Michael E. Labelle Sells 16,337 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.86. The company had a trading volume of 578,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,406. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $147.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,393,000 after purchasing an additional 119,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

