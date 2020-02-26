Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after buying an additional 3,985,615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 1,048,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 676,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 144,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,508. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

