MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $3,468.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

