Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 4,400 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,071,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,109,660. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

