Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Microvision alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367,064 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.29% of Microvision worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 5,699,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,054. Microvision has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.