Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Get Microvision alerts:

NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 149,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Microvision has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367,064 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Microvision worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.