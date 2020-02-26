Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Microvision in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Microvision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

MVIS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 149,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,054. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.71. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367,064 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.29% of Microvision worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

