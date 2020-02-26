Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD stock traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

