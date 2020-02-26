Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the January 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MSBI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $617.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,103 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $88,373.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,552 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $72,527.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,723 shares of company stock valued at $986,909. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 118,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

