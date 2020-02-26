MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Buys $30,000.00 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Richard J. Hartig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MOFG stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $500.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 119,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 64,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MOFG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

