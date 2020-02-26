MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) versus Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Financial Comparison

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $834.51 million 3.06 $161.44 million $3.80 9.66 MidWestOne Financial Group $213.69 million 2.34 $43.63 million $3.40 9.10

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameris Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ameris Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.88%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 19.35% 11.26% 1.50% MidWestOne Financial Group 20.42% 11.23% 1.20%

Volatility & Risk

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 125 domestic banking offices and 16 loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. provides personal and business insurance services in Iowa. The firm offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Its other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking, mobile banking and safe deposit boxes. The company has a trust and investment department through which it offers a variety of trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, conservatorships, pension and profit-sharing funds and providing property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management and retail brokerage services. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.