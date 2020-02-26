Mike J. Taylor Purchases 5,000 Shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD remained flat at $$5.60 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

