Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the January 30th total of 278,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. 75,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.58. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $3,617,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

