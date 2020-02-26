Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -399.27, a P/E/G ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.14. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,640,250. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

