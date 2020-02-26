MineBee (MB) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.56 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $55.56 million and $246,143.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.82 or 0.02472617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00207092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00122850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee's official website is minebee.io. MineBee's official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

