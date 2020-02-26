Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $74,166.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02575704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00213050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

