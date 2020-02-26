MinexCoin (MNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $298,318.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $298,318.00 and approximately $51,183.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,551,938 coins and its circulating supply is 6,171,915 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

