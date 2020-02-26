MintCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $6.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

