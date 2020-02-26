Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Short Interest Up 132.5% in February

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the January 30th total of 447,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGEN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of MGEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 841,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,800. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.03. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

