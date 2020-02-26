Mixin (XIN) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for $254.76 or 0.02925772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $121.64 million and approximately $57.89 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,449 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

