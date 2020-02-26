Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 858,100 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MFG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

