MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the January 30th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in MMA Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in MMA Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MMA Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MMA Capital by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMAC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,866. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. MMA Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 38.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

