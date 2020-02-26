MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from MNF Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ASX:MNF traded down A$0.15 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$4.05 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,746 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.69. MNF Group has a fifty-two week low of A$3.25 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.48 ($3.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About MNF Group

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

