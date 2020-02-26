Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

MINI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $11,088,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MINI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,822. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

