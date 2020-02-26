Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mobile Mini worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MINI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,329,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 735,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 174,924 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MINI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of MINI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

