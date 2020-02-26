Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) SVP Gregory Randolph Sells 19,863 Shares

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of Mobileiron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mobileiron Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 2,818.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,976 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 51,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

