Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Model N makes up 0.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Model N worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,990.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $531,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 0.57. Model N Inc has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $35.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

