Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ (MNTA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 505,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $556,344.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,923.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,638 shares of company stock worth $6,633,279. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

