Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 292,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. 548,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,959. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

