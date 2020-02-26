Monero Classic Price Down 22% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $1,140.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00799912 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002017 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,116,050 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

