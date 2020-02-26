MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Capitalization of $926,606.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $926,606.00 and approximately $2,314.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00020707 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004504 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 183,449,336 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.