Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 58,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,969. The company has a market cap of $159.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.60. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

MGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

