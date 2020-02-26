Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Lessened by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. Mongodb makes up 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mongodb worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mongodb by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 2,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,560,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,588.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $3,435,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,870,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

MDB stock opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.22 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.55. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.