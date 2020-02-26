Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $211,869.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,330,732 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

