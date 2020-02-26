Monolith Price Tops $0.20 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002320 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $38,283.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00481172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.92 or 0.06159821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00062715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011405 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

