Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 304,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,408,000 after purchasing an additional 949,304 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320,036 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,180,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

