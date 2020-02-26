Morgan Stanley Downgrades AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to Equal Weight

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $136.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of ATR opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,633,000 after acquiring an additional 85,126 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

