Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Billion

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report sales of $10.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.85 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $10.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $41.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.66 billion to $42.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.10 billion to $43.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

MS stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

