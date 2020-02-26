Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $39,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.