Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $108,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of V traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.69. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $390.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

