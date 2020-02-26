Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,313 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $64,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,156,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

D traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.74. 309,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.56%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

