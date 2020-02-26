Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 64,812 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,173,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,812 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Enbridge worth $165,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,688,000 after buying an additional 1,143,856 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,810,000 after buying an additional 321,281 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 319.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,820,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,599,000 after buying an additional 400,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,277,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

