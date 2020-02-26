Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of Anthem worth $50,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

Anthem stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.12. The company had a trading volume of 133,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.33 and a 200-day moving average of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

