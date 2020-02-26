Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Southern worth $39,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 126.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after buying an additional 1,510,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after buying an additional 1,086,610 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $53,915,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

