Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 15,299 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of AmerisourceBergen worth $86,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 115,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,648. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

