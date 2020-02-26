Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 16,583 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $115,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $5.22 on Wednesday, hitting $113.30. 1,340,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

