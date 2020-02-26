Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 45,817 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $94,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $328,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $184.45. 52,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,648. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.79 and a 200 day moving average of $176.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.